Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) Defense, Space & Security division has been awarded a $9.8B IDIQ contract for F-15 support for Saudi Arabia.

This contract provides for modernization and sustainment of the F-15 Saudi fleet; and installation of future modifications and enhancements to the F-15 Saudi weapon system as well as product support.

Work will be performed in St. Louis and as separately specified in individual task and delivery orders and is expected to be completed by November 2025.

This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is the result of a sole-source acquisition.