Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) looks to be unwinding a planned ramp-up in hopes of reopening California operations, as the state's COVID-19 crisis deepens.

The company had called some employees back to work in anticipation of reopening Disneyland and California Adventure Park, but is now furloughing many of those recalled workers as a reopening looks further off.

Disneyland President Ken Potrock blamed the state's coronavirus protocols for keeping the plans in "limbo."

And all three Disneyland hotels have stopped taking room reservations through the end of 2020. Those visitors who jumped in, excited by the reservation system reopening, will be offered a waiver of chance/cancellation fees.

Disney does plan to reopen The Villas at its Grand Californian Hotel & Spa starting Dec. 6, but the rest of the hotel will remain closed.