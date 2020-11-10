GameStop (NYSE:GME) to redeem $125M in principal amount of its 6.75% Senior Notes due 2021 on December 11, 2020.

This covers ~63% of the outstanding notes.

Jim Bell, CFO said, “The voluntary early redemption of $125M in senior notes is consistent with our strategy to take actions that strengthen and enhance our balance sheet, improve our debt profile and optimize our capital structure. Over the past 18 months, we have remained steadfast in our focus on creating a more efficient business model that, despite the impacts of a global pandemic, optimizes working capital, generates free cash flow and will benefit from future growth in video gaming and entertainment. Using cash generated from operations to reduce our outstanding debt is reflective of our success in transforming our business model and marks progress toward positioning GameStop for sustained long-term profitable growth.”

