HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) says it received notice from the NYSE that it is no longer in compliance with the Exchange's continued listing standards.

The company's average global market cap over a consecutive 30 trading-day period was less than $50M and its stockholders equity also was below $50M.

HighPoint says it will submit a plan advising the NYSE of actions it will take to bring it into compliance.

Bonanza Creek Energy announced yesterday it agreed to buy a restructured HighPoint Resources in a deal valued at $376M.