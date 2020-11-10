Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) says it signed a memorandum of understanding with Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Trafigura to use the upcoming Murban crude oil futures contract as a pricing benchmark for U.S. sales to Asia.

The new contract will give Asian buyers of crude an easier way to hedge against physical purchases of U.S. crude oil, and could allow them to avoid using the London-based benchmark Brent crude for hedging.

Intercontinental Exchange says it plans to launch ICE Futures Abu Dhabi and trading in Murban crude oil futures contracts on March 29, after delaying the startup from earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chevron, Occidental and Trafigura are among the largest U.S. crude exporters; the U.S. produces ~11M bbl/day, much of it light, sweet crude from Texas.

ICE recently reported better than expected Q3 adjusted earnings.