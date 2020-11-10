FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is up 22.4% postmarket after Q3 earnings, its first earnings after the company began listing on the NYSE, where it raised its fourth-quarter guidance.

Revenues of $61.2M were up 47% year-over-year on a pro forma basis; or up 71% excluding 2019 licensing revenue from the FaceBank business (sold in July).

Paid subscribers rose 58% Y/Y to 455,000, and average revenue per user per month rose 14%, to $67.70.

Total content hours streamed (including paid and free trial) rose 83% to 133.3M hours. Monthly active users watched 121 hours/month on average, a 20% gain.

“A heavy sports calendar, busy news cycle and Hollywood’s fall entertainment season delivered many viewing options for consumers," says co-founder/CEO David Gandler.

Revenue breakout: Subscriptions, $53.4M (up 64%); Advertising, $7.5M (up 153%).

For Q4, it now sees revenues at $80M-85M, above previous expectations for $68M-75M. And it expects paid subscribers to hit 500,000-510,000, up from a previous 410,000-420,000.

