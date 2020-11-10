Boeing (NYSE:BA) was the worst performer on the Dow Jones Average this year through October, but it has turned the tables this month to top the benchmark index with a 30% surge so far.

Investors are jumping in ahead of the return of the 737 MAX jet, promising vaccine trials from Pfizer that suggest an eventual rebound in the depressed market for jetliners, and the potential for improved relations with China - the 737 MAX's largest overseas market - in a Biden administration.

Shares gained 5.2% in today's trade and +1.6% after-hours despite reporting another month of zero orders.

"Everybody's looking so far forward right now," Bloomberg Intelligence analyst George Ferguson says even as the planemaker must contend with a challenging outlook and a balance sheet weighed by $61B of debt.

"Perhaps this will prove a false start but even so, we should be moving closer to a recovery," J.P. Morgan's Seth Seifman said as he upgraded Boeing suppliers Spirit AeroSystems and Raytheon Technologies and raised his Boeing price target more than 20% to $190.

In a recent report posted on Seeking Alpha, Dhierin Bechai notes it will take time before Boeing's financials significantly improve.