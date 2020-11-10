Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) plans to launch its business in France in Q4, adding to its German and Dutch products, but maintains that its footprint will remain weighted to the U.S. for a while.
Has established the Lemonade Life Insurance Agency as part of its plan to test a product in the term life market within the next three months.
For Q4, LMND expects in-force premium of $200M-$250M at Dec. 31, 2020, which compares with $188.9M at Sept. 30; also sees:
Adjusted EBITDA loss of $32M-$34M; Visible Alpha consensus is for a loss of $33.9M;
Revenue of $18M-$19M; VA consensus of $16.9M; and
Gross earned premium of $46M-$48M.
Q3 GAAP loss per share of 57 cents narrowed from $2.78 in the year-ago period and beats the average analyst estimate for a loss of 65 cents.
Q3 total revenue of $17.8M vs. consensus estimate of $14.7M; not comparable with year-ago figure of $17.8M because as of July 1, 2020, GAAP revenue reflects its change to proportional reinsurance, which lowers its GAAP revenue by excluding ceded premiums.
Q3 gross written premium of $71.2M vs. $38.0M a year ago; net written premium of -$47.4M vs. $30.1M a year ago.
Q3 net loss ratio of 72% vs 67% in Q2 and 78% in Q3 2019.
Q3 adjusted EBITDA loss of $27.6M vs. loss of $30.4M a year ago.
Q3 in-force premium of $188.9M vs. $94.9M in Q3 2019.
Conference call on Nov. 11 at 8:00 AM ET.
