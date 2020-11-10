Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) plans to launch its business in France in Q4, adding to its German and Dutch products, but maintains that its footprint will remain weighted to the U.S. for a while.

Has established the Lemonade Life Insurance Agency as part of its plan to test a product in the term life market within the next three months.

For Q4, LMND expects in-force premium of $200M-$250M at Dec. 31, 2020, which compares with $188.9M at Sept. 30; also sees: