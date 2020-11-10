ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) enters agreement to acquire PowerA, a provider of third-party video gaming accessories, including controllers, power charging solutions, and gaming headsets.

Terms of the acquisition include total upfront consideration of $340M, plus an additional earnout of up to $55M in cash, contingent upon achieving growth objectives.

Net sales of PowerA in 2020 are expected to be ~$200M, up ~20% vs. 2019, and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be ~$50M.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings and cash flow in the first year.

ACCO will finance the transaction through cash on hand, and borrowings from its $600M revolving credit facility.

Closing is expected by the end of 2020 subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.