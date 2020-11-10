TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance (BDNCE) has asked the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to intervene to prevent the U.S. government from requiring it to sell the video-sharing app or face a ban in the U.S.

The petition filed late Tuesday says the U.S. government's decision to force a TikTok deal was "arbitrary and capricious" and denied the company of its due process under the law.

The company says it was in talks with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. to address the Trump administration's concerns but that feedback essentially stopped in recent weeks, even as a Nov. 12 deadline approached requiring a sale of TikTok.

Under a preliminary deal approved in principle by Pres. Trump in September, Oracle and Walmart would take a combined 20% stake in a new U.S.-based company that would run TikTok.

Among the main sticking points in the negotiations is the size of the stake that ByteDance would get to keep in TikTok, WSJ reports.