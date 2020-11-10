U.S. House and Senate negotiators have reached an agreement to include additional sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany in a must-pass defense bill, Bloomberg reports.

The sanctions reportedly would target insurance and certification companies that work with Russian vessels on completion of the project, included as part of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, which must be passed by the end of the year.

The U.S. has been trying to block completion of Nord Stream 2 over longstanding concerns that additional flows of Russian gas would increase the Kremlin's political leverage over European Union countries.

Partners in the project are Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Germany's Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Austria's OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and France's Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY).