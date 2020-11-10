IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) has confirmed its previous financial guidance, saying it doesn't need a formal November update as it has provided before.

“Given the dynamic end-market conditions, we committed to providing an increased level of transparency throughout the COVID period to the investment community," Chairman/CEO Lance Uggla says. "We provided our initial 2021 financial guidance earlier this year, which we updated during our Q3 earnings call. Today, we are reconfirming it and will therefore not need to hold a guidance call in November as we have in previous years."

In that September call, Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Gear said "We remain very confident in our 2020 ranges. We are now trending to the midpoint of our revenue range of $4.28B-$4.3B. This represents a normalized organic growth rate for the year of between 0%-1% led by recurring organic growth of 2%-3%.

"On adjusted EBITDA, we were also trending to the midpoint of our range of $1.825B-$1.835B. This represents a margin of 42.7% and applies quarter-over-quarter contraction as our variable costs are reintroduced due to the improving revenue and also due to increased product investment.

"For adjusted EPS, we are trending to the high-end of our $2.76-$2.78 range, which represents 10% year-on-year growth. And finally, we do expect free cash flow to run at 50% of adjusted EBITDA."

For 2021, there's the decision not to hold physical events, but Uggla expects a "strong year."

"So, organic revenue growth of 6%-8%, so that now accounts the lack of physical events, so strong organic revenue growth in 2021," he says. "In financial services, be in line with the firm’s growth still in the 6%-8% range, transportation organic growth, we are now looking at 12%-15% as we finished 2020 stronger than expected, although the absolute revenue that we are going to have, the amount of that revenue remains relatively the same, resources organic growth of down low single-digits to account for the events and CMS in the mid single-digits."

"For adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS, the ranges remain the same, which imply 100 basis points of margin expansion and 13%-15% earnings growth," Uggla says.