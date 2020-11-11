Asia-Pacific stocks mostly higher, China tech shares drop on regulatory concerns

Japan +1.71% . Shares advance on vaccine hopes.

Cyclical financials sector outperformed benefitting from an overnight jump in U.S. Treasury yields, with insurers and banks up 2.49% and 2.27%, respectively.

China +0.09% . Stocks were slightly above flatline after investors cashed out gains and regulatory concerns over big tech firms weighed in.

Hong Kong -0.08% . Alibaba stock tumbled 8.9% and Tencent stock fell 5.3% after China regulators issued draft rules aimed at preventing monopolistic practices by internet companies.

Australia +1.64% .

Also, quarantine-free leisure travel between Hong Kong and Singapore will resume on Nov. 22.

Crude oil extended an advance. Brent crude futures up 0.92% to $44.01/barrel. U.S. crude futures added 1.09% to $41.81/barrel.