Asia-Pacific stocks mostly higher, China tech shares drop on regulatory concerns

Japan +1.71%. Shares advance on vaccine hopes.
Cyclical financials sector outperformed benefitting from an overnight jump in U.S. Treasury yields, with insurers and banks up 2.49% and 2.27%, respectively.
China +0.09%. Stocks were slightly above flatline after investors cashed out gains and regulatory concerns over big tech firms weighed in.
Hong Kong -0.08%. Alibaba stock tumbled 8.9% and Tencent stock fell 5.3% after China regulators issued draft rules aimed at preventing monopolistic practices by internet companies.
Australia +1.64%.
Also, quarantine-free leisure travel between Hong Kong and Singapore will resume on Nov. 22.
Crude oil extended an advance. Brent crude futures up 0.92% to $44.01/barrel. U.S. crude futures added 1.09% to $41.81/barrel.
U.S. stock futures edged higher. Dow +0.25%; Nasdaq +0.41%; S&P +0.16%.