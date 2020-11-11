Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) has priced its upsized public offering of 800K common shares (from 600K) at $61.00/share for total gross proceeds of ~$48.8M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 120K shares.

Closing date is November 13.

Concurrently, the Company will sell to iStar (NYSE:STAR), in a private placement, ~1.07M common shares for total gross proceeds of ~$65M, representing ~57% of the total shares to be issued in both the offerings.

In total, the Company will sell a combined 1,865,574 shares, raising total gross proceeds of $113.8M.

Net proceeds will be used to make additional investments in ground leases, to repay outstanding borrowings and for general business purposes.

