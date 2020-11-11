Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) is collaborating with Parexel Biotech to conduct a global Phase 1b/2 trial with enteric-coated capsules of formulated Foralumab, the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for Crohn’s Disease (CD), a chronic disorder of the immune system that causes inflammation throughout the digestive tract.

This clinical study enrolling 60 patients, will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity of escalating doses of orally administered capsules of Foralumab.

“We understand that this will be the first-ever study with ‘take-home’ capsules of any mAb for immunotherapies for human diseases," said Dr. Howard L. Weiner, chairman of the scientific advisory board of Tiziana Life Sciences.

Recently, Tiziana announced positive results from its Phase 1 study showing that oral treatment with Foralumab was well-tolerated, with no drug-related safety issues.