On Monday, the Golden Arches said it had developed a plant-based patty called the McPlant that will be tested in 2021 on a market-by-market basis.

"McPlant is a delicious plant-based burger crafted exclusively for McDonald's, by McDonald's, and with the kind of craveable McDonald's flavor our customers love," Ian Borden, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) international president, said at an investor meeting.

The news sent shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) - a previous Mickie D's partner in Canada - tumbling that morning, as well as later in the session as weak pandemic demand hit Q3 results.

Following the moves, a spokesperson for Beyond Meat said that both the company and McDonald's "co-created the plant-based patty," but that was likely the part that shouldn't have been said aloud.

McDonald's hasn't publicly confirmed the partnership, and CEO Beyond Meat Ethan Brown tiptoed around the subject when he appeared on Jim Cramer's Mad Money on Tuesday.

"I believe our relationship with McDonald's is very strong. We're involved with McDonald's on a number of different fronts. We're doing things now to prepare for things in the future that involve McDonald's. I just can't go out and speak for the company as to which supplier they've chosen or who they're going to be working with."

"All the investment we're making here, all the scaling we're doing here, would suggest the relationship [with McDonald's] is really strong. That's really all I could say."