The European Union had concluded negotiations to secure an experimental vaccine from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), shortly after it was announced to be 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

"And tomorrow we authorise a contract for up to 300 million doses of the vaccine developed by German company BioNTech and Pfizer. This is the most promising vaccine so far."

"Once this vaccine becomes available, our plan is to deploy it quickly, everywhere in Europe. This will be the fourth contract with a pharmaceutical company to buy vaccines. And more will come. Because we need to have a broad portfolio of vaccines based on different technologies."