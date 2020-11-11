UPS (NYSE:UPS) is lifting a longstanding ban on facial hair, as well as Afros and braids, as part of an effort to "celebrate diversity rather than corporate restrictions," according to an announcement on an internal website and reviewed by the WSJ.

The delivery giant said the changes, which also include eliminating gender-specific rules, reflect our "values and desire to have all UPS employees feel comfortable, genuine and authentic while providing service to our customers and interacting with the general public."

With more than 500,000 workers globally, UPS has a long list of personal appearance guidelines that impact everything from hairstyles (no longer than collar length for men) to the length of shorts (minimally the middle of the thigh and preferably 3 inches above the knee.) Piercings, limited to earrings and small facial ones, must be "businesslike" and tattoos covered up.

The rules primarily have applied to delivery drivers, but excluded those who sort packages and load trucks.