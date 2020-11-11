COVID-19 vaccine news continue to drive European markets higher

Nov. 11, 2020 4:04 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • London +0.35% led by gain in energy and bank stocks.
  • Germany +0.19%.
  • France +0.29%.
  • European shares gain following Pfizer and BioNTech’s announcement on Monday that their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing the disease.
  • While still early days, the vaccine could be a potential game-changer for a world economy hit hard by the coronavirus.
  • Bond yields were slightly higher across the Euro area. U.S. bond markets were closed for Veterans Day.
  • British 10-year government bond yields touched 0.428%, their highest level since March 25 and up about 2 basis points on the day. The yield on 20-year gilts hit their highest level since March 20 at 0.969%.
  • Germany’s 10-year government bond yield rose to -0.456% in early trade, its highest level in two months. It has risen almost 14 basis points this week and is on track for its biggest weekly jump since early June.
