COVID-19 vaccine news continue to drive European markets higher
Nov. 11, 2020 4:04 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- London +0.35% led by gain in energy and bank stocks.
- Germany +0.19%.
- France +0.29%.
- European shares gain following Pfizer and BioNTech’s announcement on Monday that their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing the disease.
- While still early days, the vaccine could be a potential game-changer for a world economy hit hard by the coronavirus.
- Bond yields were slightly higher across the Euro area. U.S. bond markets were closed for Veterans Day.
- British 10-year government bond yields touched 0.428%, their highest level since March 25 and up about 2 basis points on the day. The yield on 20-year gilts hit their highest level since March 20 at 0.969%.
- Germany’s 10-year government bond yield rose to -0.456% in early trade, its highest level in two months. It has risen almost 14 basis points this week and is on track for its biggest weekly jump since early June.