Hong Kong's government dismissed four opposition lawmakers immediately after China passed a law permitting the disqualification of officials deemed "unpatriotic" without having to go through the courts.

The news also prompted the en masse resignation of 16 remaining opposition lawmakers in the city's 70-seat Legislative Council.

Back in June, Beijing also bypassed the Legislative Council to impose controversial national security legislation, causing G7 nations to accuse China of violating the terms of the "1997 handover agreement" and the U.S. to sanction local officials.

Hang Seng closed the session down 0.3% to 26,227.

