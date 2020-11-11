NuVista Energy (OTCPK:NUVSF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -C$0.20; adjusted funds flow of C$0.18.

Revenue of C$105.71M (-23.8% Y/Y).

Q4 & FY20 guidance: FY20 capital spending of $165M-175M, including 4Q spending of $20M-25M. Production guidance tightened to 49,750-50,250 Boe/d, and production for the 4Q of 47,000-48,000 Boe/d.

FY21 guidance: Capital program of $180M-200M which will generate annual average production of 50,000 to 52,000 Boe/d; capital spending to ~$140M in order to maintain flat production of ~50,000 Boe/d.

1H 21guidance: Production of ~50,000 Boe/d while capital expenditures will range from $95M-$110M depending on commodity price strength.

Press Release