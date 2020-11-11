Investors are still assessing whether trends like working from home will continue after a vaccine arrives, but some are more confident they are not going to reverse themselves.

Remote work is "here to stay," according to former IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, and will become part of a "hybrid" work model that sees some people travel to the office, while others stay at home.

A vaccine "allows us to return to perhaps a bit of a more new normal," she added, "but a number of these things in the hybrid way of working I believe will remain, and the digital acceleration will continue because people have now seen what is possible."

Google and Amazon are allowing employees to work from home until summer 2021, while Facebook, Twitter and Square are among tech names that have announced staff members could WFH permanently.

ETFs: WFH, IWFH