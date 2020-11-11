Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) has priced underwritten public offering of ~7.4M shares at $14.25/share, for gross proceeds of ~$86.9M.

The company is offering ~6.1M common shares and the selling stockholder is offering ~1.3M shares.

Offering is expected to close on or about November 13.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 914.42K shares granted by the company and 195,652 shares granted by the stockholders.

The company intends to use the net proceeds for additional product launches, research and development, commercial infrastructure expansion and for general corporate purposes.