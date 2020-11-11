China auto sales rise 12.5% in October as virus eases

Vehicle sales in China including trucks and buses rose 12.5% Y/Y in October as the industry recovered from the coronavirus. However, the sales were down from September’s 17.4%.

Sales in the biggest global auto market surged to 2.6M. Passenger vehicle sales rose 9%, with some automakers booking double-digit growth. Commercial vehicles sales increased 30%.

Sales of new energy vehicles which include pure battery EVs, fuel-cell cars and plug-in hybrids surged 105% to 160,000, and are expected to rise to about 1.1M units this year, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

In the year through October, total vehicle sales declined 4.7% to 19.7M from a year earlier. This was an improvement from the contraction of 6.9% till Jan - Sept 2020.

The fourth straight monthly gain in the world’s largest car market adds to optimism that a slump that lasted for more than two years is over.

Contenders such as market leader Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor are boosting sales, while government incentives are helping electric vehicles from the likes of Tesla and Nio gain ground.

Sector watch: Nio (NYSE:NIO), Great Wall Motor (OTCPK:GWLLF), (OTCPK:GWLLY), Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI), Geely Automobile (OTCPK:GELYF), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Ford (NYSE:F), Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCPK:GNZUF), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), General Motors (NYSE:GM), BAIC Motor (OTC:BCCMY), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), state-owned SAIC Motor and Dongfeng Motor (OTCPK:DNFGY).