Futures rise as tech erases some of the week's losses

Pandemic favorites sold off for a second day on Tuesday, though tech climbed ahead of the broader market overnight, with Nasdaq futures rising 1.1% and the Dow/S&P 500 up 0.7% .

While an "abrupt macro positive shock" such as this week's vaccine news can lift all value stocks for some time, there's a need to separate short-term tactical moves from medium-term prognosis, said analysts at Bernstein. The firm recommends staying overweight in sustainable growth companies, as real yields are likely to be held low.

The U.S. bond market is shut today for Veterans Day, but the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury posted its highest close since March on Tuesday at 0.9720%, leaving the spread with 2-year notes the widest since February 2018.

Meanwhile, Democrats have clinched a majority in the House of Representatives, albeit with a slimmer margin, according to the Associated Press, as President Trump continues to dispute the results of the presidential election.