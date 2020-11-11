Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (OTCPK:GCGMF) enters an agreement to be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO).

Pursuant to the agreement, Apollo Funds will acquire all the outstanding shares of Great Canadian common stock for C$39.00 per share in a transaction, with a total enterprise valuation exceeding C$3.3B.

The purchase price represents ~79% premium to its last closing share price (Nov. 10, 2020).

The transaction has been approved unanimously by the Board of Directors of Great Canadian.