KBR's (NYSE:KBR) joint venture with SOCAR, who is undertaking the engineering design phase of the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform utilizing KBR's Digital Twin technology, is now nearing completion.

Digital Twin technology allows users to view procurement status and materials availability, thus enabling 3D, 4D and 5D planning through its reliance on data maturity, resulting in improved performance and reliability.

"SOCAR-KBR is proud to take part in this important project utilizing the Digital Twin. Our team is leading the way in the journey to digitally transform energy projects in Caspian Region and this project is an important steppingstone in our modernization and transformation initiative," said Yashar Latifov, SOCAR Vice President for Field Developments and Chairman of SOCAR-KBR.