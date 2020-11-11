Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) have reached an agreement with the European Commission (EC) to supply 200M doses of their investigational BNT162b2 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19, with an option for the EC to request an additional 100M doses.

Deliveries are anticipated to start by the end of 2020, subject to clinical success and regulatory authorization.

“Today’s finalized supply agreement with the European Commission represents the largest initial order of vaccine doses for Pfizer and BioNTech to date and a major step toward our shared goal of making a COVID-19 vaccine available to vulnerable populations,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer..

Pfizer and BioNTech announced the conclusion of exploratory talks with EC on September 9, 2020. The proposed supply agreement is now final.

On November 9, PFE and BNTX announced their mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, against COVID-19 has demonstrated evidence of efficacy against COVID-19 in participants without prior evidence of infection, based on the first interim efficacy analysis.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit data from the full Phase 3 trial for scientific peer-review publication.

