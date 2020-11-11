Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) prices a public offering of its underwritten public offering of 70M shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $94.5M.

Offering expected to close on or about November 13, 2020.

Underwriters' option for additional 1.05M shares.

Net proceeds to be used to make investments relating to its business, for general corporate purposes and to purchase 700K shares, or 805K shares, if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares, of the company’s common stock from its Chief Executive Officer, Arbor Commercial Mortgage, LLC and/or estate planning family vehicles.

Shares down 4.7% PM.

