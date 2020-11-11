Earlier this week, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed “extraordinary" early results from final stage trials, raising hopes of a potential end to the pandemic, source Bloomberg.

However, unlike regular vaccines, Pfizer’s messenger RNA-based shot must be stored at an ultra-cool temperature of around -70 degrees celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit) and injected within five days to avoid it from going bad.

To avail PFE's shot, countries will need to build from scratch the deep-freeze production, storage and transportation networks needed for the vaccine to survive which will require massive investment.

This means only rich nations are guaranteed access, and even then perhaps only their urban populations.

Even for rich countries that have pre-ordered doses, including Japan, the U.S. and the U.K., delivering Pfizer’s vaccine will involve considerable hurdles as long as trucks break down, electricity cuts out, essential workers get sick and ice melts.

The expense of deploying the Pfizer shot will likely heighten existing fears that wealthier nations will get the best vaccines first, despite a World Health Organization-backed effort called Covax that aims to raise $18B to purchase vaccines for poorer countries.

To safely deliver shots in mainland China and Hong Kong, Fosun Pharma will partner with the state-owned Sinopharm Group. Packed into cold storage trucks, those vials will arrive at inoculation sites where they can thaw and be stacked in fridges at 2 to 8 degrees celsius for a maximum five days.

Fosun is considering importing the vaccine in bulk and filling them into vials at a local plant. That will also require further investment in production and storage.