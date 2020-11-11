Independent Safety Monitoring Committee has completed second interim analysis for Mesoblast's (NASDAQ:MESO) remestemcel-L Phase 3 study, in patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19 infection, and recommended that the study continue unmodified.

The recommendation is based on analysis on the trial’s first 135 patients, and review of the trial’s primary endpoint, all-cause mortality within 30 days of randomization and all safety data. Key secondary endpoint is days alive off mechanical ventilatory support within 60 days of randomization.

The third and final interim analysis, when 60% of the randomized target has completed 30 days of follow-up, will occur in the coming weeks.