In the three hours after the Singapore-Hong Kong (SG-HK) travel bubble announcement on the resumption of cross-border flights next week, the search volume of flights from Hong Kong to Singapore grew by 300%, followed by a 200% increase in Singapore local hotel searches, as per the latest Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) data.

The data also shows a significant rise in the search volume for travel products from Singapore to Hong Kong, with a 200% increase for flights, and a 150% increase for hotels.

Travel demand for flights in Singapore saw an increase of 56.4%, followed by a 40% increase in local hotel searches since the first announcement of the SG-HK travel bubble agreement on October 15.