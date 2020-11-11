Mortgage rates hit another record low of 2.98%, purchase index hits 6-month low

MBA Mortgage Applications

Composite Index: -0.5% vs. +3.8% the previous week.

Purchase Index: -3% vs. +1% the previous week.

Refinance Index: +1% vs. +6% the previous week.

30-year mortgage rate remains at 2.98% vs. 3.01%.

On a year-over-year basis, purchase mortgage apps up 16% and refis up 67%.

“This leaves rates in territory that’s still great by historical standards, but the sharp nature of the move raises questions about where we go from here,” said Matthew Graham, chief operating officer at Mortgage News Daily. “For the time being, traders are being cautious when it comes to the bond market. That means the average mortgage rate follower should be cautious as well.”