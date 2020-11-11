Irish brewer Guinness (NYSE:DEO) says it is recalling cans of its recently launched non-alcoholic stout in Britain over contamination concerns.

The precautionary recall impacts the British market as the product was not yet on sale in Ireland.

The brewer urged anyone with cans of Guinness 0.0 not to drink it.

Guinness 0.0 was launched last month after a four-year development process.

The product was developed in response to what Guinness said was a growing consumer appetite for non-alcohol, lower-calorie beverages.

DEO -0.84% premarket to $155.57.

Source: Press Release

