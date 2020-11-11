Co-Diagnostics' (NASDAQ:CODX) jumps 9% premarket after its recent report demonstrates that the CoPrimer platform technology can be used to identify the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in human saliva without first requiring RNA extraction of the sample, while providing low limits of detection.

The technical advance featured in the whitepaper, was the result of a study into the compatibility of CoPrimer technology with detection of SARS-CoV-2 directly from raw saliva.

"We believe the conclusions of this whitepaper speak to the strength, innovation, and flexibility of our CoPrimer platform not just as it relates to creating improved testing technology for COVID-19, but also additional possibilities to implement CoPrimers in various other diagnostic applications," commented Dwight Egan, CEO.

The company's next steps include incorporating extraction-free saliva direct tests into its product offerings.

Co-Diagnostics' existing CE-marked and FDA EUA Logix Smart COVID-19 test is available to all CLIA certified clinical laboratories and is authorized for diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2.