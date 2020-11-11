CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) has completed an additional non-dilutive convertible debt offering with an institutional investor, and provides $25M of immediately available capital. The note has a two-year maturity, bears annual interest rate of 10%. Conversion price for the note is $10/share.

The company says that this new infusion of capital enables it to accelerate efforts to file leronlimab marketing application in Canada and the U.K. as a combination therapy for HIV patients.

Last month, the U.K. regulatory authority cleared CytoDyn to file its Biologics License Application for leronlimab.