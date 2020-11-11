The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Surface Oncology's (NASDAQ:SURF) SRF388 for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), or liver cancer, who have been previously treated with standard therapies.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

SRF388 is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors in a Phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation study to further evaluate SRF388 as a monotherapy and in combination with other cancer therapies.