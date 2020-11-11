Humanigen (OTC:HGEN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.71 misses by $0.16 .

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $91.4M.

We expect our expenses to continue to increase significantly in the remaining three months of 2020 as a result of securing additional manufacturing capacity for the production of lenzilumab, the expansion of enrollment of patients and sites for the clinical trials for COVID-19 and the initiation of commercial preparation activities in anticipation of submitting an EUA in the first quarter of 2021.

Press Release