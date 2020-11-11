Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) is expected to lower its full-year profit forecast for an even larger loss when it reports earnings tomorrow, despite some strength in China.

The report could highlight the struggles of the Japanese automaker in comparison to Honda and Toyota, which both raised their profit estimates last week.

Nissan is still being held back by its struggles in North America.

"A recovery in China is perhaps encouraging, but certainly not a panacea for Nissan’s overall troubles. The key to recovery is North America, where the majority of problems stem," notes Pelham Smithers Associates analyst Julie Boote.

Shares of Nissan finished the day up 2.48% in Tokyo.

