Under the new multi-year joint development agreement, IBM (NYSE:IBM) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) will work on advancing security and AI for hybrid cloud environments.

The development will build on "open-source software, open standards, and open system architectures to drive Confidential Computing in hybrid cloud environments and support a broad range of accelerators across high-performance computing, and enterprise critical capabilities such as virtualization and encryption."

"The commitment of AMD to technological innovation aligns with our mission to develop and accelerate the adoption of the hybrid cloud to help connect, secure and power our digital world," says Dario Gil, IBM Research director. "IBM is focused on giving our clients choice, agility and security in our hybrid cloud offerings through advanced research, development and scaling of new technologies."

AMD and IBM researchers are currently working on the joint development activities.

Related: Last month, IBM announced plans to spin off the managed infrastructure services unit of its Global Technology Services operations so that the core business can be "laser-focused on the $1 trillion hybrid cloud opportunity.