Bank of America turns even more constructive on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV).

"We raise our 2022E volume sales by 5% mainly to reflect stronger confidence in XPeng's continuous model launch and volume growth in 2022. We believe its effort in improving electric vehicle performance and enhancing user experience on connectivity and also autonomous driving on the Xmart OS and XPILOT should help improve its brand image."

The firm lifts its price objective on Xpeng to $36.20 to reflect highest estimates and reiterates a Buy rating due primarily to the Chinese automaker's robust model pipeline that is expected to boost sales growth.

Shares of XPEV are down 1.25% premarket to $32.47.

Earlier: China auto sales rise 12.5% in October as virus eases