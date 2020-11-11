Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has revealed positive top-line results from Phase 3 Jade Regimen study evaluating abrocitinib for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

Data showed that both 100mg, 200mg doses of abrocitinib met the primary endpoint, resulting in fewer patients experiencing a loss of response requiring rescue treatment, or “flaring,” compared to placebo

Both doses also met the key secondary endpoint of maintaining an assessment score on scale of defined as 'clear' (zero) or 'almost clear' (one) relative to placebo.

After achieving clinical response in the induction period, patients who continued on the higher dose of 200mg or switched to the lower dose (100mg), had a significantly higher probability of not experiencing a flare compared to those on placebo through week 52 (81.1%, 57.4%, and 19.1%, respectively for both doses versus placebo).

In addition, patients who continued on the higher dose of abrocitinib were significantly less likely to flare than those on the lower dose.

No new safety signals were observed, and during industion period 66.5% of patients experienced an adverse event and 1.6% experienced a serious adverse event.

Last month, both the FDA and European Medicines Agency accepted the marketing application for abrocitinib in the same patient population with a decision anticipated in April 2021 and 1H 2021, respectively.