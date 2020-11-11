Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) says it has released a Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Gummies Sampler just in time for the holidays.

The 60-count sampler box features 15 seasonal flavors such as Passionfruit, Calamondin and Quince.

"Presented in a special gift box, my gummy sampler tastes like an elegant and delicious treat which delivers all the wellness benefits of CBD, making it the perfect way to indulge your loved ones, or yourself, without spending a fortune," says Martha Stewart on the product.

CGC -1.35% premarket to $23.39

Source: Press Release

