Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) will acquire attack surface management company Expanse Inc. for about $670M in cash and stock and approximately $130M in replacement equity awards, subject to adjustments.

The deal is expected to close in PANW's fiscal Q2.

Expanse continuously monitors all internet-connected assets and assesses and prioritizes potential risks to make it easier for security professionals to take action.

Palo Alto plans to integrate Expanse's tech into its Cortex security suite.

"We are thrilled to add the Expanse platform to our Cortex product suite. By integrating Expanse's attack surface management capabilities into Cortex after closing, we will be able to offer the first solution that combines the outside view of an organization's attack surface with an inside view to proactively address all security threats. We believe this will be a game-changer in security operations," says Palo Alto CEO Nikesh Arora.