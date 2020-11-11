Goldman boosts year-end S&P target to 3,700 on vaccine progress

With a COVID-19 vaccine potentially getting emergency use authorization by the end of January 2021, Goldman Sachs boosts its year-end 2020 target for the S&P 500 to 3,700 from 3,600, not far from Tuesday's close of 3,545.53.

For the economy and markets, the news that Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine candidate is 90% effective outweighs the prospective policies of a Biden presidency, said Goldman strategists, led by David Kostin.

"The divisive U.S. presidential campaign was actually a backdrop to the main event: a public health crisis that has tragically claimed 240,000 lives in the U.S. since it began. However, within less than a year, a vaccine has been discovered," they wrote.

The strategists see the benchmark index reaching 4,300 by the end of 2021 and 4,600 by the end of 2022.

They expect sufficient COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available for the U.S. population during H1 2021.

They're also boosting 2020 earnings estimates, mostly due to better-than-expected Q3 results. For 2021, the Goldman strategists forecast 5.3% growth in the U.S., better than the 3.8% consensus as a weakening U.S. dollar and slack labor market support sales and margins at S&P 500 companies.

Both growth and value stocks should benefit, they said. In Monday's trading, value stocks experienced their largest single-day increase in the factor's history since 1980, while growth stocks should continue to benefit from weak trend economic growth and low interest rates.

While many associate rising value stocks with the unwind of the tech bubble, which was marked by a two-year bear market, more often than not "value rallies tend to occur in rising markets during which high valuation stocks also rise but are outpaced by the lowest valuation firms," the strategists wrote. "This ‘catch up’ dynamic is what we expect will take place in coming months as a vaccine is approved and distributed."