Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) gains 26% premarket in reaction to the announcement that the Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) has completed the characterization of the colostrum harvested from cows immunized with the experimental vaccine developed to target Campylobacter and Enterotoxigenic E.coli (ETEC).

The conjugated vaccine produced a robust immunological response in cows and reported that the new hyper-immune therapeutic contains high levels of antibodies which specifically target Campylobacter jejuni capsule and ETEC colonization factor antigen 1 (CFA/1).

Two human phase II clinical trials are planned to be conducted in 2021 by the US NMRC. The trials are planned for Q2 and Q3 2021.

One trial will focus ETEC infections, the second on the ability of the hyperimmune product to protect volunteers against moderate to severe campylobacteriosis.

Also, PCI Clinical Services has been contracted to manufacture the drug product. The campaign is scheduled to commence this month and be completed by year end.

Work on the IND application and the clinical protocols for evaluating the product is progressing well. The NMRC plans to file the application with the FDA in Q1 2021.