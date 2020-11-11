Credit Suisse is positive one the upside for Target (NYSE:TGT) from the new deal with Ulta Beauty to launch shops in over 100 Target stores and online in FY21.

Analyst Seth Sigman: "We believe that the deal has merits for both companies, with Target benefiting from access to new brands in this high growth category, that it has described as one of its strongest market share stories in recent years. We see the partnership as an incremental comp driver in beauty, but could also support additional wins across the store, as brands recognize Target’s growth, and improving its position as a destination retailer. Bottom line, this supports the market share narrative for Target."

Sigman notes the average spend on beauty at Target is $13 per transaction vs. $42 at Ulta.

The firm keeps an Outperform rating on Target and price target of $167.

Shares of Target are up 0.46% premarket to $158.80.

Target is due to report earnings on November 18. See consensus estimates.