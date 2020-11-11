Fluor (NYSE:FLR) files to delay its Form 10-Q, saying it does not expect to be able to file the Q3 10-Q until after it files the Q2 10-Q.

Fluor "is not currently able to anticipate whether, upon reporting of the financial information for the 2020 second and third quarters, there will be any significant change in results of operations for the period ending September 30, 2020 from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year," the company says.

In the year-ago quarter, Fluor reported a net loss of $783M (as restated), or $5.58/share, reflecting charges including $546M related to establishing a valuation allowance against net deferred-tax assets.

Fluor only recently released its 2019 10-K as it identified material weaknesses in its internal controls for financial reporting; earlier this year, the SEC began investigating the company's past accounting and financial reporting.