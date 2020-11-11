Argus upgrades Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) to a Buy rating after having it set at Neutral.

Analyst John Staszak: "We believe that the development of an effective coronavirus vaccine, which now seems more likely in the near term, will boost room demand by allowing consumers to travel more freely. We also expect an eventual decline in COVID-19 cases to result in higher RevPAR and accelerated management fee growth... Our long-term rating on HLT remains BUY based on the company's solid development pipeline, new brands, and well-regarded loyalty program. We also expect earnings to benefit from the spinoff of the timeshare businesses and the sale of additional company-owned hotels."

Argus lifts its 2021 EPS estimate on Hilton to $2.56 vs. $2.44 consensus. The firm assigns a price target of $120 to Hilton.