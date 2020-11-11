JPMorgan downgrades Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from Overweight to Neutral with a $90 price target, noting that yesterday's Q3 report included "the second straight quarter of deceleration for a company that has been trading north of 40x revenue."

The firm expects revenue growth of above 305 for the next two years but valuation will normalize, pushing Datadog into an in-line position with its peers.

More commentary: RBC (Sector Perform, $85) says revenue was "likely a bit shy vs. elevated buy side expectations" and sees strong long-term prospects for DDOG, but sees those prospects as reflected in the valuation.

"Presently, investors are paying more than 34x its 2021 revenues. Thus, despite reporting strong dollar-based net retention rates of plus 130%, the market appears to be wanting more than just impressive guidance to drive these share ahead: investors want to be positively astonished, and on this front, Datadog didn't deliver, and the stock sold-off," writes Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira.

Background: Datadog's Q3 revenue growth was 61% Y/Y vs. 68% in Q2 and 87% in Q1.

Datadog shares are down 7.3% pre-market to $85.81.

Previously: Datadog (DDOG) shares slide 10% after Q3 beats, upside full-year forecast (Nov. 10 2020)